Medical center hosted hiring event Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One medical center in the Miami Valley hosted a hiring event Wednesday.

Grandview Medical Center held the event at the hospital located at 405 West Grand Avenue from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The hospital is looking to fill several open full-time, part-time and resource positions at different hospitals through the Kettering Health Network.

Here is a list of position the hospital is looking to fill:

Environmental service workers

Culinary associates

Admitting representatives

State tested nursing assistant (STNAs) – certified or enrolled in a program

Here is a list of openings at the following hospitals:

To apply for a position, click here.