Medical center hosted hiring event Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One medical center in the Miami Valley hosted a hiring event Wednesday.
Grandview Medical Center held the event at the hospital located at 405 West Grand Avenue from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The hospital is looking to fill several open full-time, part-time and resource positions at different hospitals through the Kettering Health Network.
Here is a list of position the hospital is looking to fill:
- Environmental service workers
- Culinary associates
- Admitting representatives
- State tested nursing assistant (STNAs) – certified or enrolled in a program
Here is a list of openings at the following hospitals:
To apply for a position, click here.