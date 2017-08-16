Medical center hosted hiring event Wednesday

Grandview Medical Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  One medical center in the Miami Valley hosted a hiring event Wednesday.

Grandview Medical Center held the event at the hospital located at 405 West Grand Avenue from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The hospital is looking to fill several open full-time, part-time and resource positions at different hospitals through the Kettering Health Network.

Here is a list of position the hospital is looking to fill:

  • Environmental service workers
  • Culinary associates
  • Admitting representatives
  • State tested nursing assistant (STNAs) – certified or enrolled in a program

Here is a list of openings at the following hospitals:

To apply for a position, click here.

 

 

