Police: Man electrocuted while stealing copper from Moraine business

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — A death investigation is underway in Moraine.

Police say someone dropped off a person at Kettering Medical Center around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday. That person was pronounced dead minutes later.

An investigation into the death revealed that person was electrocuted at a business in Moraine.

Police went to the No Ones Car Lot on W. Dorothy Lane and discovered evidence of a break-in.

Investigators say the person who died was electrocuted while trying to steal copper from the business.

DP&L cut power to the business. The Moraine Fire Department brought in a generator to provide light inside the business so the investigation could move forward.

The identity of the person who died has not been released.

Police have not released any information about possible charges for the person who drove to the hospital.

 

