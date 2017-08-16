School to close for solar eclipse

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  One school in the Miami Valley will be closed Tuesday, August 21.

Dayton Christian School announced Wednesday there will be no school August 21 due to health and safety concerns for its students during the solar eclipse.

School officials said the reason they chose to close school for the day is because the youngest students would be lining up to leave school at the peak time of the eclipse.

“The solar eclipse is a spectacular phenomenon, but one that can be extremely dangerous to those who watch it without protective eyewear,” said John Gredy, Ed.D., head of school. “After much deliberation and discussion of our options, our leadership team decided the use of a calamity day was the wisest decision for the safety of our student body.”

School officials said they thought about having an early dismissal day Tuesday but found out it would be difficult for students to find a way home.

The school said it will reopen at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday for evening activities.

