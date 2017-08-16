Solar Eclipse watch parties across the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There will be several watch parties across the Miami Valley for the solar eclipse August 21.

Here is a list of places where you can watch the solar eclipse.

Boonshoft Museum of Discovery Watch Party

When: August 21 at 1:00 p.m.

Where: 2600 Deweese Parkway, Dayton

Glasses: They are completely sold out of solar eclipse glasses

Cedarville Library Watch Party

When: August 21 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: 20 S. Miller Street

Eclipse Float on the Great Miami

When: August 21 at 12:30 p.m.

Meeting at 1995 E. Ross Road, Tipp City

Fairborn Community Library

When: August 21 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where:1 East Main Street, Fairborn

Fraze Pavilion Viewing Party

When: August 21 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: 695 Lincoln Park Boulevard, Kettering

Milton Union Public Library

When: August 21 from 12:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: 560 S. Main Street West Milton

They will also livestream the solar eclipse. http://www.mupubliclibrary.org/

Tipp City Library’s Great American Eclipse Viewing Party

When: August 21 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: The lawn of Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City

Washington-Centerville Public Library Watch Party

When: August 21 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: 111 W. Spring Valley Road, Centerville

Winters-Bellbrook Community Library Watch Party

When: August 21 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: 57 West Franklin Street, Bellbrook

Glasses: They ordered more solar eclipse glasses. They are free and they are first come first serve.