Solar Eclipse watch parties across the Miami Valley

This photo provided by Bob Baer and Sarah Kovac, participants in the Citizen CATE Experiment, shows a "diamond ring" shape during the 2016 total solar eclipse in Indonesia. For the 2017 eclipse over the United States, the National Science Foundation-funded movie project nicknamed Citizen CATE will have more than 200 volunteers trained and given special small telescopes and tripods to observe the sun at 68 locations in the exact same way. The thousands of images from the citizen-scientists will be combined for a movie of the usually hard-to-see suns edge. (R. Baer, S. Kovac/Citizen CATE Experiment via AP)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  There will be several watch parties across the Miami Valley for the solar eclipse August 21.

Here is a list of places where you can watch the solar eclipse.

Boonshoft Museum of Discovery Watch Party

When: August 21 at 1:00 p.m.

Where: 2600 Deweese Parkway, Dayton

Glasses: They are completely sold out of solar eclipse glasses

Cedarville Library Watch Party

When: August 21 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: 20 S. Miller Street

Eclipse Float on the Great Miami

When: August 21 at 12:30 p.m.

Meeting at 1995 E. Ross Road, Tipp City

Fairborn Community Library

When: August 21 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where:1 East Main Street, Fairborn

Fraze Pavilion Viewing Party

When: August 21 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: 695 Lincoln Park Boulevard, Kettering

Milton Union Public Library

When: August 21 from 12:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: 560 S. Main Street West Milton

They will also livestream the solar eclipse. http://www.mupubliclibrary.org/

Tipp City Library’s Great American Eclipse Viewing Party

When: August 21 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: The lawn of Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City

Washington-Centerville Public Library Watch Party

When: August 21 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: 111 W. Spring Valley Road, Centerville

Winters-Bellbrook Community Library Watch Party

When: August 21 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: 57 West Franklin Street, Bellbrook

Glasses: They ordered more solar eclipse glasses. They are free and they are first come first serve.

