Solar Eclipse watch parties across the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There will be several watch parties across the Miami Valley for the solar eclipse August 21.
Here is a list of places where you can watch the solar eclipse.
Boonshoft Museum of Discovery Watch Party
When: August 21 at 1:00 p.m.
Where: 2600 Deweese Parkway, Dayton
Glasses: They are completely sold out of solar eclipse glasses
Cedarville Library Watch Party
When: August 21 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Where: 20 S. Miller Street
Eclipse Float on the Great Miami
When: August 21 at 12:30 p.m.
Meeting at 1995 E. Ross Road, Tipp City
Fairborn Community Library
When: August 21 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Where:1 East Main Street, Fairborn
Fraze Pavilion Viewing Party
When: August 21 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Where: 695 Lincoln Park Boulevard, Kettering
Milton Union Public Library
When: August 21 from 12:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Where: 560 S. Main Street West Milton
They will also livestream the solar eclipse. http://www.mupubliclibrary.org/
Tipp City Library’s Great American Eclipse Viewing Party
When: August 21 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Where: The lawn of Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City
Washington-Centerville Public Library Watch Party
When: August 21 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Where: 111 W. Spring Valley Road, Centerville
Winters-Bellbrook Community Library Watch Party
When: August 21 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Where: 57 West Franklin Street, Bellbrook
Glasses: They ordered more solar eclipse glasses. They are free and they are first come first serve.