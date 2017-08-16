Teenage boy electrocuted while climbing transmission tower

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Investigators say an Ohio teenager was electrocuted and fell about 30 feet (9.14 meters) to the ground after climbing a transmission tower supporting high-voltage power lines.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports that the power lines carry about 23,000 volts of electricity.

A coroner identified the boy Tuesday as 17-year-old Antonio Jarrod Victor Simon, of Streetsboro. Police say he died Monday at a park in Akron.

A spokesman for FirstEnergy Corp. says the teen’s death was tragic and reminds people to stay away from dangerous equipment.