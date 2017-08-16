Victim’s mother: Find a way to make a difference

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The mother of the young woman who lost her life during violent weekend clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, says the way to truly honor Heather Heyer is to “make a difference in the world.”

Susan Bro urged about 1,000 mourners gathered inside the Paramount Theatre on Wednesday to “find in your heart that small spark of accountability.”

“You poke that finger at yourself like Heather would have done and you make it happen.”

“You take that extra step and you find a way to make a difference in the world!”

Bro said Heather’s participation in the protests against white nationalists was “not the end of her legacy.”

“It was just the beginning of Heather’s legacy.”

President Donald Trump has tweeted for the first time about Heather Heyer, the young woman who lost her life over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump says the 32-year-old Heyer was “beautiful and incredible” and a “truly special young woman.” He says “she will be long remembered by all!”

Trump told reporters Tuesday that he planned to reach out to Heyer’s family. The White House did not respond to questions Wednesday about whether Trump has contacted the family.