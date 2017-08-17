2 jailed in drug trafficking investigation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday the RANGE Task Force ended a long-term drug trafficking investigation with two arrests.

The arrests happened Wednesday in the 4500 block of Queens Avenue.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Brandon Hazley and 20-year-old Michael Hanson were arrested after detectives seized nine ounces of carfentanil, two handguns and approximately $20,000 in cash.

Hazley and Hanson were both booked into the Montgomery County Jail on possession of drugs charges.

The case is still under investigation.