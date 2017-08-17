2 local colleges have students in Europe

University of Dayton (Photo: Provided by University of Dayton)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton and Cedarville University currently have students studying in Europe.

Cedarville University told 2 NEWS its students are in Valencia, Spain, which is approximately 100 miles from Barcelona.

Cedarville University. (WDTN Photo)
Cedarville University. (WDTN Photo)

University officials at UD told 2 NEWS they are checking with undergraduate students in Europe to make sure they are safe and if they need any assistance.

University of Dayton (WDTN Photo)

A driver of a white van jumped the sidewalk in Barcelona’s historical district and ran over a crowd of people Thursday. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the van attack that killed 12 people and 80 hospitalized.

 

 

