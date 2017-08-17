5 more officials could lose licenses in school data scandal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Records show five more administrators in an Ohio school district could lose their state educator licenses in connection with an investigation that found student data was falsified to improve district performance ratings.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the Ohio Department of Education sent the letters Aug. 8 to the Columbus City Schools principals suspected of falsifying data. They have 30 days to request a hearing.

School district spokesman Scott Varner says the district won’t enact further penalties pending the outcome of the hearings.

The Columbus school board president declined to comment.

Ohio’s state auditor previously found the district “scrubbed” some students who hadn’t left school from attendance rolls to make the district’s performance appear better on its state report cards.

The latest notices accuse administrators of misconduct during the 2010-11 year.