Ballot measure could allow earlier drinks with Sunday brunch

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Businesses in Dayton want to sell liquor earlier on Sundays.

The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, with the help of downtown businesses, launched a campaign to support what they call the “Brunch Bill.”

The measure will appear on the November ballot for some Dayton residents and would allow some downtown businesses to begin selling liquor on Sunday at 10:00 am. Current law allows sales to begin at 11:00 am.

“Sunday Brunch is one of our busiest days of the week,” said Steve Tieber, owner of The Dublin Pub.

Liquor licenses give restaurants the ability to open up at 5:30 in the morning, six days a week. Opening up an hour earlier on Sunday would increase the opportunity for business regardless if a customer would like to have a Bloody Mary or mimosa or not. Passage of the Brunch Bill will create additional jobs, and in turn, bring people to downtown.”

The Dayton Chamber says if approved, the change would only apply to restaurants and bars located in voting precinct Dayton 1-B. That includes restaurants and bars in and around the Oregon District. Only residents living in Dayton 1-B will see the measure on the ballot this November. That includes The Cannery, Water Street, St. Clair, Cooper Place and the Biltmore Towers among others.

“The Brunch Bill is an opportunity for any restaurants currently open on Sunday morning or others that may have Sunday brunch in the future,” said Chris Kershner, vice president of public policy and economic development, Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce. “This collaborative effort will support and contribute to our downtown Dayton residents, businesses and vibrancy. Dayton restaurant owners have invested in downtown, now it’s our turn to help them grow.”

You can learn more about the bill by going to the Dayton Chamber website.