Centerville releases top roads for crashes

By Published:

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Centerville Police Department released a study revealing the top locations for car accidents in that city.

The study names the roadways with the highest accident rates based on traffic volume for the second quarter on 2017.

The locations named are:

  • E. Franklin between Main Street and Clyo Road.
  • Far Hills Avenue between Whipp Road and Alex Bell Road
  • North Main Street between Alex Bell Road and Franklin Street
  • South Main Street between Spring Valley Road and Franklin Street
  • Wilmington Pike between Whipp Road and Clyo Road

Police say these areas will be targeted for extra patrols in the coming months in an effort to reduce car accidents.

Moving violations such as speed, leaving enough distance between cars, improper lane changes, traffic light violations, driver inattention and seat belt laws will be strictly enforced.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s