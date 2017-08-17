Columbus police searching for missing teen girls

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are searching for two teen girls after they went missing in north Columbus, Wednesday.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers are searching for sisters Keiana and Tamira Smith after the girls were seen in a silver Chevy Sedan with unknown plates leaving  from a market in the 700 block of Weber Road.

Keiana, 12, is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 95 pounds. She was last seen wearing a light grey top, purple striped yoga pants and white shoes.

Tamira, 14, is 5 feet 1 inch tall and 105 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with gold embellishments, dark pants and white shoes.

Police say the vehicle the girls were in had a driver and a female passenger wearing pink scrubs at the time.

Anyone with information on the girls whereabouts can call the Columbus Police Missing Persons Unit at 614-645-4624.

