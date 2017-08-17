Court hears arguments over gag order in baby remains case

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – Representatives of the Cincinnati Enquirer presented their case Thursday on why they believe a gag order should be lifted in the case of a mother accused in the death of her baby.

Brooke Skylar Richardson was in court Thursday while attorneys for the newspaper made their case.

The lawyers want the judge to provide an in-depth explanation with evidence as to why there needs to be a gag order in this case. They argued the absence of such an order would not affect the fairness of the outcome of the trial, nor would it have any impact on jury selection.

The judge issued the gag order August 10 saying it was intended to help ensure a fair trial.

Richardson is facing one count aggravated murder and several other felony charges.

Prosecutors say Baby Jane Doe was found burned and buried in the backyard behind Richardson’s Carlisle home in July.

