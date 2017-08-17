DEA “360 Program” launching in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new program is coming to Dayton, aimed at battling the opioid epidemic.

The Federal Drug Enforcement Agency is using Dayton as a testing ground for its “360 Degree Strategy”.

The DEA will roll out the three-tiered strategy at the Boys & Girls Club on W. Stewart Street on Thursday morning.

The national strategy emphasizes prevention, treatment and recovery, and collaboration with law enforcement.

It’s meant to tackle the issue from all sides by cracking down on drug traffickers, raising awareness about over prescribing painkillers, and building drug-free communities.

In 2016, four other cities began rolling out the strategy, including Louisville and Pittsburgh.

DEA agents say it’s too early to gauge the program’s success, but those cities are already seeing progress.

On Thursday, a DEA special agent will give more details about Dayton’s involvement in the program.

Montgomery County has been called ground zero in the opioid crisis.

Other people expected to appear at Thursday’s announcement include Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl, Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio and officials from the Boys and Girls Club of Dayton, as well as the Montgomery County Drug Free Coaltion.