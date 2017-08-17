Gov. to Trump: Only come to talk about healing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe says he doesn’t want President Donald Trump to visit Charlottesville if the president continues using rhetoric the governor says is dividing the country.

McAuliffe said in an interview on CBS on Thursday that Trump should come to the city if he wants to discuss how the nation can heal after the deadly violence during Saturday’s white nationalist rally.

But the Democratic governor says he doesn’t want Trump to come “to continue on with the speeches he has given the last couple of days.” McAuliffe says “those speeches are dividing us.”

McAuliffe said there’s no place in the country for people who incite or encourages the hateful behavior on display last weekend. McAuliffe says “this hate speech has got to end.”