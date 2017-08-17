Gov. to Trump: Only come to talk about healing

By Published: Updated:
Protesters march down North Broad Street in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in response to a white nationalist rally held in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe says he doesn’t want President Donald Trump to visit Charlottesville if the president continues using rhetoric the governor says is dividing the country.

McAuliffe said in an interview on CBS on Thursday that Trump should come to the city if he wants to discuss how the nation can heal after the deadly violence during Saturday’s white nationalist rally.

But the Democratic governor says he doesn’t want Trump to come “to continue on with the speeches he has given the last couple of days.” McAuliffe says “those speeches are dividing us.”

McAuliffe said there’s no place in the country for people who incite or encourages the hateful behavior on display last weekend. McAuliffe says “this hate speech has got to end.”

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s