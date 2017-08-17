Hidden camera discovered in council chambers riles members

By Published:

BELLAIRE, Ohio (AP) — A hidden camera in the chambers of an Ohio village council has riled some of the members who discovered it, but village officials say it’s there for security, not spying.

Bellaire Village Councilman Dan Brown says council members were unaware of the camera until they began searching for the source of leaks about nonpublic meetings and found a receipt for a video surveillance clock. Brown says the receipt bore the name of Village Administrator Scott Porter.

But Porter told WTOV-TV that the camera is there to monitor the council’s audience and the entry to the chambers as a security measure. He says it doesn’t record audio.

Brown says he wants the device removed and would have it destroyed if it weren’t paid for by taxpayers.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s