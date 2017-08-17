Library gives away hundreds of solar eclipse glasses

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s not too late to get solar eclipse glasses. he Centerville Washington Public Library says it still has hundreds of glasses left to give to the public, free of charge.

Community Relations Manager Georgia Mergler says the Centerville Washington Public Library is giving away 50 free glasses every day… to the first people who show up at the circulation desk.

“We’re one of the few places apparently that has any left. So we’ve been seeing a tremendous demand,” Mergler said. “We’ve had people lined up pre-dawn to get those glasses.”

But that’s not the only way to get them. The library has several activities lined up, that also include glasses giveaways. And on the day of the eclipse, the library will pass out even more glasses to those who show up to watch the show.

“I don’t think we had any idea what the demand would be. Nor do I think anybody did,” Mergler said. “We want to really encourage people to come to the events. Because in addition to just seeing the eclipse. We want to take the opportunity to educate them about why this is so important.”

On Saturday August 19th from 10am to 5pm, the library will host an “Under the Dome” traveling planetarium, featuring shows about the universe.

On Monday August 21st, starting at noon, the library will hand out glasses on its front lawn ahead of its solar eclipse viewing party.

The public is invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and snacks, to watch the sky.

More information on these events can be found at the library’s website at https://www.wclibrary.info/