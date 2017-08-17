Museum showcases special exhibit

By Published: Updated:
National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. (Photo/TripAdvisor)
National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. (Photo/TripAdvisor)

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force  will have a special exhibit open for one year starting September 9.

The museum is displaying the exhibit as a part of its 70th birthday.

The museum says the exhibit “American Airmen: Breaking Barriers Since 1947-Commemorating 70 Years of Air and Space Power through Art,” will showcase the heritage and unique contributions of the U.S. Air Force service members.

Pieces of artwork from the U.S. Air Force Art Program will be displayed in the exhibit.

For more information, you can visit the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force website.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s