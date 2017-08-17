Museum showcases special exhibit

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will have a special exhibit open for one year starting September 9.

The museum is displaying the exhibit as a part of its 70th birthday.

The museum says the exhibit “American Airmen: Breaking Barriers Since 1947-Commemorating 70 Years of Air and Space Power through Art,” will showcase the heritage and unique contributions of the U.S. Air Force service members.

Pieces of artwork from the U.S. Air Force Art Program will be displayed in the exhibit.

For more information, you can visit the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force website.