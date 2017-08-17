NYC police beef up security in wake of Barcelona attack

By Published:

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police officials have dispatched heavily armed officers to Times Square and other locations as a precaution in response to the van attack in Spain.

NYPD spokeman Peter Donald said on Thursday that the department is “closely monitoring” the situation in Barcelona, where the van rammed into a crowd in a popular tourist section of the city.

Donald said the NYPD has also beefed up security around Spanish diplomatic spots in the city.

The Barcelona attack killed at least one person and injured dozen of others. Authorities there were investigating it as an act of terror.

The precautions come at a time when the department had taken extra security measures around Trump Tower for the president’s visit there this week.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s