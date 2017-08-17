NYC police beef up security in wake of Barcelona attack

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police officials have dispatched heavily armed officers to Times Square and other locations as a precaution in response to the van attack in Spain.

NYPD spokeman Peter Donald said on Thursday that the department is “closely monitoring” the situation in Barcelona, where the van rammed into a crowd in a popular tourist section of the city.

Donald said the NYPD has also beefed up security around Spanish diplomatic spots in the city.

The Barcelona attack killed at least one person and injured dozen of others. Authorities there were investigating it as an act of terror.

The precautions come at a time when the department had taken extra security measures around Trump Tower for the president’s visit there this week.