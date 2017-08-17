Ohio woman charged after leaving 2 kids in car

WARREN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman has been charged with child endangering after police say she left her two young children in a car for an hour.

Twenty-three-year-old LaBrittany Campbell pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Warren Municipal Court in northeast Ohio. She was released on a personal bond and ordered not to have unsupervised contact with minor children.

Warren police say a 22-month-old and a 3-year-old were discovered inside the car around noon Tuesday when temperatures hovered in the low 80s. Witnesses told police the 3-year-old had started the car, turning on the air conditioning.

Police say Campbell told officers she was asleep in her apartment.

The children were given to their grandmother after being assessed by Trumbull County Children Services.

It’s unclear if Campbell has an attorney yet.

