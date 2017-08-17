Police make arrest after drug investigation

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy Shelby County Jail

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Sidney Police said they received calls about suspicious activity near a car in the area.

Police arrived at the scene where they received complaints and they talked to people inside of the vehicle parked on South Ohio Avenue near West Court Street.

During an investigation, police found one ounce of crystal methamphetamine, money, drug paraphernalia and other items in the vehicle.

Officers seized the crystal methamphetamine and said the street value of the amount was approximately $3000.

Police arrested 28-year-old Ashley Hickman Wednesday morning and was taken to the Shelby County Jail.

Hickman is now facing drug trafficking charges.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s