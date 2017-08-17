Police make arrest after drug investigation

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Sidney Police said they received calls about suspicious activity near a car in the area.

Police arrived at the scene where they received complaints and they talked to people inside of the vehicle parked on South Ohio Avenue near West Court Street.

During an investigation, police found one ounce of crystal methamphetamine, money, drug paraphernalia and other items in the vehicle.

Officers seized the crystal methamphetamine and said the street value of the amount was approximately $3000.

Police arrested 28-year-old Ashley Hickman Wednesday morning and was taken to the Shelby County Jail.

Hickman is now facing drug trafficking charges.