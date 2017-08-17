Powerball jackpot grows to whopping $510 million

ORLANDO, FL (AP) — There was no winning ticket for the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday, Aug. 16, so the jackpot will grow to $510 million.

The next Powerball jackpot drawing will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Powerball game were: 09-15-43-60-64, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 3. The estimated jackpot for the drawing was $430 million.

One ticket was sold that is worth $1 million. The ticket had five winning numbers.

Six tickets were sold that are worth $50,000. These tickets had four out of five winning numbers and the Powerball number.

See the rest of the payouts below as provided by the Florida Lottery.