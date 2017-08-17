Prosecutor cites stepson’s death; pushes for drug program

By Published:
Wood County, Ohio

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio prosecutor whose stepson died from a drug overdose a year ago is now asking county leaders to put money into a program to help addicts get into treatment more quickly.

Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson says his stepson died in 2016 despite going through a recovery program. The Sentinel-Tribune in Bowling Green reports Dobson asked this week for the northwest Ohio county to fund a coordinator for a new quick-response program to help fight opioid addiction.

The prosecutor’s office also is applying for an Ohio Attorney General’s grant that will pay $77,000 for a Wood County Sheriff’s Office deputy to work with the program.

Dobson says he wasn’t placed in the office to follow his own needs, but programs like this are in the interest of the public.

