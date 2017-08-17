Former doctor indicted in sex charges

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday a former doctor was indicted on sex charges involving two teens.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck said Thursday in a news conference at his office that Arun Aggarwal was indicted on four counts of gross sexual imposition. Heck said two teenage girls were inappropriately touched and fondled by Aggarwal, who at the time was a doctor at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Heck said the incident happened between December 2014 and November 2015.

The indictment was issued by a Montgomery County grand jury Thursday and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Heck said Aggarwal was a Pediatric Gastroenterologist at Dayton Children’s Hospital. The case was first reported to hospital administrators by two nurse administrators.

Heck praised the nurses and the hospital for their reporting and handling of this incident.

