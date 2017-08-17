Riverside Police looking for man suspected of shooting father of three

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Riverside Police are looking for 34-year-old, Sterling Roberts of Dayton in relation to a Tuesday homicide that killed 35-year-old Robert Lee Caldwell of Beavercreek Township.

Sterling Roberts is a white male standing at 6’2 with multiple tattoos.

He was last seen running from the scene located at a business complex behind Bob Evans on Linden Avenue near Woodman Drive.

If you recognize Sterling Roberts you are asked to call Riverside Police at 233-1801 and ask to speak with a detective. You can also leave a tip on the the Riverside tips website.

Roberts is suspected of shooting Caldwell multiple times in front of his three children. Caldwell recently gained custody of his children.

Investigators would not say what led up to the shooting or what Caldwell was doing in the parking lot during the time of the shooting.