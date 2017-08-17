Springfield holds rally in response to Charlottesville attack

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A local community is standing in solidarity against hate groups, four days after a man plows his car through a crowd in Virginia, killing one and injuring several others. The vigil also comes in the wake of harsh criticism facing President Trump over his response to the violence.

A few hundred people gathered at the fountain in downtown Springfield, to call out groups like the KKK and white supremacists, but more importantly to bring members of the community together. At one point, everyone in the crowd joined hands as to show that Springfield doesn’t tolerate what happened in Charlottesville.

A community embracing all colors and warning those who don’t to stay away.

“There is no room in our city for you,” NAACP Chapter Springfield Denise Williams said. “There’s no room for you.”

4 days after police say 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. drove his car through a crowd of counter protesters at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“I couldn’t believe that was happening,” Williams said. “I couldn’t believe when I saw the torches and how they were marching through the streets that just brought back painful memories.”

That’s why Williams and other community members organized Wednesday’s rally, calling for President Trump to be swift in condemning the violence.

“I need him to call them out by name,” Williams said. “I challenge him to say Duke I rebook you. You don’t speak for me you don’t March for me as matter fact take off my hat.”

Wednesday, President Trump blamed both sides for the attack.

“I need about the contact the national NAACP,” Williams said. “I need him to sit down with the black caucus and I need him to address this at the local NAACP around the country.”

Going forward, Williams says Springfield is a strong community it won’t tolerate the hate.

“We are not a divided city,” Williams said. “We are one and we all believe the same.”

Several police officers and OSP troopers were at the vigil to protect people from an similar attacks like what happened.