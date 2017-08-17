Woman killed in Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was killed in a crash in Springfield on Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday night on U.S. 40 near Titus Road.

Police say a woman parked her car on the side of the road. As she was getting out of her car, another car swerved and hit her.

Investigators aren’t sure why the woman was parked on that stretch of U.S. 40.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car that hit the woman stopped and cooperated with authorities.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

The crash remains under investigation.