4th person arrested over Spain attacks

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Catalan police say they have arrested a fourth person in connection with the attacks in Barcelona and the resort of Cambrils that have killed at least 14 people.

Police made the announcement on Twitter without providing further details.

Thursday’s van attack in Barcelona killed at least 13 people, and one woman was killed early Friday in Cambrils when a car plowed into pedestrians there. Police fatally shot five suspects in Cambrils. It wasn’t immediately clear if the Barcelona van driver is among the arrested or dead suspects.