Animal shelters offer discount adoptions Aug. 19th

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Saturday, WDTN is partnering with SICSA and the Humane Society of Greater Dayton to “Clear the Shelters.”

It’s part of a nationwide campaign to match homeless pets with loving families.

SICSA adoption coordinator Jessie Sullivan said, “There’s certainly nothing more satisfying than having an empty kennel at the end of the day and feeling like all of the animals went to loving homes.”

Both SICSA and the Humane Society of Greater Dayton will offer discounted adoptions on August 19th. They will be showing off their facilities and explaining how adoption fees prepare their shelter animals for new families.

“All of the money that comes into us goes straight back into the animals,” said Sullivan. “The animals are all spayed and neutered, they’re microchipped, they’re vaccinated and a lot of them had training and socialization with our volunteers.”

Potential owners will go through the same application process as usual and if approved can leave with their new pets the same day. SICSA is encouraging individuals living in rental properties to bring a copy of their lease agreement to prove their property owners allow pets.

You can find more specifics about SICSA’s adoption event here and about the Humane Society’s event here.