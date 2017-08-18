Animal shelters offer discount adoptions Aug. 19th

By Published:
WDTN is partnering with local animal rescues for a "Clear the Shelters" event August 19th, 2017.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Saturday, WDTN is partnering with SICSA and the Humane Society of Greater Dayton to “Clear the Shelters.”

It’s part of a nationwide campaign to match homeless pets with loving families.

SICSA adoption coordinator Jessie Sullivan said, “There’s certainly nothing more satisfying than having an empty kennel at the end of the day and feeling like all of the animals went to loving homes.”

Both SICSA and the Humane Society of Greater Dayton will offer discounted adoptions on August 19th. They will be showing off their facilities and explaining how adoption fees prepare their shelter animals for new families.

“All of the money that comes into us goes straight back into the animals,” said Sullivan. “The animals are all spayed and neutered, they’re microchipped, they’re vaccinated and a lot of them had training and socialization with our volunteers.”

Potential owners will go through the same application process as usual and if approved can leave with their new pets the same day. SICSA is encouraging individuals living in rental properties to bring a copy of their lease agreement to prove their property owners allow pets.

You can find more specifics about SICSA’s adoption event here and about the Humane Society’s event here.

 

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s