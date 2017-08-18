Barcelona van driver reportedly killed by police

BARCELONA, SPAIN (AP) -A police union official says he has been told that Moussa Oukabir, one of the main suspects in the Barcelona and Cambrils van attacks, was killed by officers in Cambrils early Friday.

Spanish media are also reporting that Oukabir, 17, was killed and say he is the driver of the van that plowed into scores of pedestrians in Barcelona on Thursday, killing 13 people and wounding 120 others.

A spokesman for Catalonia regional police said authorities were investigating whether the driver had been killed but would not say if they suspected this was Oukabir.

The official with a union for Spain’s Civil Guard police force told The Associated Press that police colleagues confirmed Oukabir was one of five suspects killed by Catalan regional police officers early Friday in an attack on a seaside resort.

The union official says Oukabir was one of four suspects for whom a court has issued warrants. He is also believed to be the younger brother of Driss Oukabir, one of the four people arrested since the attacks. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to disclose the information.