Barcelona van driver reportedly killed by police

By Published:
Police officers tell members of the public to leave the scene in a street in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. Police in the northern Spanish city of Barcelona say a white van has jumped the sidewalk in the city's historic Las Ramblas district, injuring several people. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

BARCELONA, SPAIN (AP) -A police union official says he has been told that Moussa Oukabir, one of the main suspects in the Barcelona and Cambrils van attacks, was killed by officers in Cambrils early Friday.

Spanish media are also reporting that Oukabir, 17, was killed and say he is the driver of the van that plowed into scores of pedestrians in Barcelona on Thursday, killing 13 people and wounding 120 others.

A spokesman for Catalonia regional police said authorities were investigating whether the driver had been killed but would not say if they suspected this was Oukabir.

The official with a union for Spain’s Civil Guard police force told The Associated Press that police colleagues confirmed Oukabir was one of five suspects killed by Catalan regional police officers early Friday in an attack on a seaside resort.

The union official says Oukabir was one of four suspects for whom a court has issued warrants. He is also believed to be the younger brother of Driss Oukabir, one of the four people arrested since the attacks. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to disclose the information.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s