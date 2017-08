TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Trotwood City Council announced Friday they will have a special panel meeting to discuss medical marijuana.

Residents are encouraged to attend this open meeting and to discuss how they feel about the topic.

The city council is asking its residents to fill out a survey and you can find it here.

The meeting will be Tuesday, September 12 at 6:00 p.m. at the Trotwood Madison High School Auditorium.