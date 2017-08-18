Concert honors local Airmen

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A concert in the Miami Valley will honor local Airmen for the second year in a row.

The Fraze will host the second Wright-Patt Appreciation night September 14 with country music singers Dan and Shary as lead performers.

Organizers say 4,000 local Airmen attended the show last year and want to have another concert to for people to have the opportunity to show support.

“The City of Kettering is honored to join forces with our regional partners again this year to celebrate the men and women who serve our country,” said Kettering Vice-Mayor Rob Scott. “We are proud to host the Wright-Patt night at the Fraze event recognizing our Hometown Heroes.”

Other activities and events throughout the week will lead up to the concert. A military vocalist will sing the National Anthem at the concert.

Four thousand tickets will be donated to Wright-Patt military personnel, Airmen and their families for the concert.

