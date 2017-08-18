DOJ: MS-13 fugitive arrested in New Jersey

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The U.S. Department of Justice said Friday one of the fugitives they were looking for in connection with indictments of gang members in Ohio and Indiana has been arrested.

Jose Manuel Romero-Parada, 22, formerly of Indianapolis, Ind. and also known as Russo, was apprehended by the FBI at approximately 11:30 am Friday in New Jersey.

Romero-Parada was one of 15 individuals recently indicted in the Southern District of Ohio for allegedly conspiring to extort and launder money in support of the transnational gang MS-13.

READ MORE: DOJ: 13 members of MS-13 gang arrested, 1 in Dayton

One of the 15 defendants charged, Nelson Alexander Flores, 46, also known as Mula, remains a fugitive.