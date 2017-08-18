Dragons drop series opener at Lake County

EASTLAKE, Ohio – Lake County starter pitcher Zach Plesac allowed just one hit over five shutout innings and Conner Capel hit a home run and drove in four runs to lead the Captains to a 10-1 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Friday night. The game was the start to a four-game series between the clubs.

The Dragons finished with only three hits and they had just one prior to the ninth inning. The only Dayton run came in the ninth when Jose Siri singled with two outs to drive in Randy Ventura from second.

Lake County took command of the game early, scoring in the first inning on Capel’s solo home run and then adding five runs in the second, keyed by Capel’s three-run double to jump ahead 6-0. The Dragons did not collect a base hit until Hector Vargas singled with two outs in the fifth.

Dragons starting pitcher Andrew Jordan (5-8) was charged with the loss. He lasted just four innings, allowing six runs on seven hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Alex Webb replaced Jordan to start the fifth inning and completed the game, going four innings while allowing four runs on five hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

Up Next: The Dragons (17-37, 58-66) meet the Captains (23-31, 50-73) in the second game of the series on Saturday night at 7:00. Matt Blandino (3-4, 5.91) will start for the Dragons against Lake County’s Luis Jimenez (2-7, 6.12).