Eclipse concerns cause school district to cancel classes or excuse absences

KETTERING, OHIO (WDTN) – Kettering Schools have given parents some options for their students Monday. The district sent a letter home Thursday schools will hold classes as normal but students may have an excused absence for half or all of the day.

There will also be free childcare after school so students do not have to leave the building during peak eclipse times.

Xenia Schools said Thursday they will close their schools for the day. The district said because the peak eclipse time coincides with dismissal and there is no way to protect students from looking at the sun they have decided to cancel classes Monday.

Teachers and staff will use the day for professional development and athletic schedules for the day have been revised to begin at 4:30 pm.

Another school district in Ohio has canceled classes on Monday over concerns about students damaging their eyes while looking at the solar eclipse.

Dayton Christian School said Wednesday they would be closed on Monday as well.

The superintendent of Jefferson Area Local Schools said Thursday that the eclipse could pose a risk to students who view it even inadvertently while at school or on the bus ride home.

The day will be used as a service day for faculty and staff.

Jefferson is about 60 miles northeast of Cleveland. The area will see a partial solar eclipse from about 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.