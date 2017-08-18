DAVIE, Fla. (AP) – The former manager of a Florida hotel is accused of molesting an employee’s 9-year-old daughter.

Davie police said in an arrest report that 41-year-old German Martinez touched and grabbed the child below the waist as she played on a computer in the business center at the Holiday Inn on Feb. 26.

The girl told a parent and police about the incident and Martinez was charged two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child.

During a hearing on Thursday, Judge Claudia Robinson ordered him held without bond.

Martinez is registered as a sex offender in Florida.

He was convicted in 1995 on three counts of lewd or lascivious behavior against another girl.

Records don’t list a lawyer for Martinez, who no longer works at the hotel.