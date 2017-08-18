Hearing set for former Dayton Children’s doctor

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Office said Friday a former doctor who was indicted on sex charges Thursday was arrested after trying to leave the country Friday.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office press release, The Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Task Force and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security received a “hit” that Arun Aggarwal, 40, of Cleveland was boarding an international flight and arrested him at the Dulles International Airport.

Aggarwal was taken to the Loundon County Adult Detection Center in Leesburg, Virginia and will stay there until he is extradited back to Ohio to face charges.

Aggarwal was a former doctor at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Aggarwal on counts of Gross Sexual Imposition after he inappropriately touched two teens during medical examinations.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office press release, a warrant was issued along with the indictment.

An extradition hearing for Aggarwal is set for Monday, August 21.

