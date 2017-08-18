Load restrictions for one bridge

By Published:
Photo provided by West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) -The city of West Carrollton is posting a new limit load sign to a bridge after reports show the bridge is increasing in deterioration and corrosion.

According to the inspection report from the Ohio Department of Transportation, the Elm Bridge in West Carrollton has closed access to the sidewalk and the west side of the bridge has closed due to deterioration.

Service Director Rich Norton says they had an original limit to the bridge but they have to take further action.

“After the 2015 inspection report, a 20-ton load reduction limit was placed on the bridge and signs were put in place depicting this limit,” Norton said. “Now, the 2017 report requires further restrictions.”

A new report requires the following load limit on the Elm Bridge:

  • 13 tons for 2-axle vehicles
  • 14 tons for 3 axle vehicles
  • 15 tons for 4 axle vehicles
  • 16 tons for 5 axle vehicles

The city says it hopes to replace the bridge after it submitted a grant application to the Ohio Public Works Commission.

