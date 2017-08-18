Man injured in accidental self-inflicted gunshot

Medics from Piqua Fire Department and CareFlight wheel the victim of an accidental gunshot wound to the hand out to be transported aboard the medical helicopter on Friday afternoon. (Photo: Mike Ullery/Piqua Daily Call)

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Our partners at the Daily Piqua Call reported a Piqua man was transported aboard CareFlight after a reported accidental gunshot wound to the hand.

Piqua Fire Department paramedics and Piqua police responded to the 500 block of Boal Avenue around 2 p.m. after receiving the report of the shooting.

Piqua police officers investigate at the scene of an accidental shooting in the 500 block of Boal Ave. on Friday afternoon. (Photo: Mike Ullery/Piqua Daily Call)

After police ensured that the residence was secure, medics entered and found the victim bleeding but conscious and alert.

CareFlight was summoned to transport the victim.

Deputy Piqua Police Chief Marty Grove said that the unidentified 26-year-old male was “in the process of getting ready to clean a 9mm handgun. A round was in the chamber and the gun went off.” The single round went through the victim’s hand.

“There is nothing to indicate that it was more than just and accident,” said Grove.

The victim’s family was with him when the accidental shooting occurred. No charges are expected to be filed.

 

 

