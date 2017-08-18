Man whose dismembered remains found in trash bin ID’d

LORAIN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have identified dismembered human remains found in a trash bin in northeast Ohio after a 30-year-old man confessed to killing and dismembering a man before he killed himself.

Cleveland.com reports Lorain County’s coroner said Thursday that the remains found in Lorain were those of 50-year-old Daniel Sloane, of Cleveland. The coroner ruled Sloane’s death a homicide, but said the exact cause couldn’t be determined.

Investigators have said Sloane was killed July 1. They said Hector Diaz told his girlfriend that he had shot and killed a landscaper and planned to kill himself. Sloane owned a landscaping company.

Diaz fatally shot himself on July 2 as he was confronted by a SWAT team in Lorain, roughly 25 miles west of Cleveland.

