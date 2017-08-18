Miami Valley residents react to upcoming eclipse

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Some schools in our area are making special plans and Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers plan on coming in early ahead of Monday’s eclipse.

Some residents 2 NEWS talked with, like Richard Saphire think this may be their only chance to see an complete solar eclipse in their lifetime.

“There is going to be another eclipse sometime in the next twenty years or so. I don’t expect to be around for it. So this may be the last opportunity I have and I’m going to watch as much of it as I can on camera,” said Saphire.

While Saphire looks forward to the event itself, he hasn’t had much luck finding any glasses.

Saphire says he might try and sneak a peak, but will likely watch it unfold on TV.

“I’m not going to be staring at the sun. Actually, it’s interesting because a lot of animals will be out and animals don’t know not to stare at the sun.”

It’s true that animals can wear solar eclipse glasses, however according experts with petMD– neither cats or dogs or any animal for that matter have instincts to stare directly at the sun.

With a lot of people looking forward to Monday, some people like Soirvon Harris thinks it’s all a bunch of hype.

“What if you lived in Alaska? In Alaska, it’s dark six month out of the year, they tell me. What’s the big difference?”