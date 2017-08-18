Miami Valley residents react to upcoming eclipse

By Published:
This photo provided by Bob Baer and Sarah Kovac, participants in the Citizen CATE Experiment, shows a "diamond ring" shape during the 2016 total solar eclipse in Indonesia. For the 2017 eclipse over the United States, the National Science Foundation-funded movie project nicknamed Citizen CATE will have more than 200 volunteers trained and given special small telescopes and tripods to observe the sun at 68 locations in the exact same way. The thousands of images from the citizen-scientists will be combined for a movie of the usually hard-to-see suns edge. (R. Baer, S. Kovac/Citizen CATE Experiment via AP)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Some schools in our area are making special plans and Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers plan on coming in early ahead of Monday’s eclipse.

Some residents 2 NEWS talked with, like Richard Saphire think this may be their only chance to see an complete solar eclipse in their lifetime.

“There is going to be another eclipse sometime in the next twenty years or so. I don’t expect to be around for it. So this may be the last opportunity I have and I’m going to watch as much of it as I can on camera,” said Saphire.

While Saphire looks forward to the event itself, he hasn’t had much luck finding any glasses.

Saphire says he might try and sneak a peak, but will likely watch it unfold on TV.

“I’m not going to be staring at the sun. Actually, it’s interesting because a lot of animals will be out and animals don’t know not to stare at the sun.”

It’s true that animals can wear solar eclipse glasses, however according experts with petMD– neither cats or dogs or any animal for that matter have instincts to stare directly at the sun.

With a lot of people looking forward to Monday, some people like Soirvon Harris thinks it’s all a bunch of hype.

“What if you lived in Alaska? In Alaska, it’s dark six month out of the year, they tell me. What’s the big difference?”

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s