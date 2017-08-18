Move-in weekend arrives at UD, Cedarville

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s shaping up to be a record-breaking weekend for two universities in the Miami Valley.

Friday is move-in day at the University of Dayton and Cedarville University.

UD is welcoming the largest and most diverse class in school history on Friday.

More than 2,250 first-year students from 41 states and 16 countries begin classes Aug. 23.

“We are excited for this record-breaking class to join our Flyer family,” said Jason Reinoehl, vice president for strategic enrollment management. “They chose the University for its strong national reputation as a top-tier Catholic research institution and we look forward to helping them use their education and experience at UD to make a positive impact on the world.”

The class of 2021 set a new record for students from underrepresented populations. About 16 percent of the class identifies as students from underrepresented racial and ethnic populations.

There is also significant growth in enrollment of students from lower income families, including a 22 percent increase in Pell grant recipients.

Also, for the first time, students enrolled in the UD Sinclair Academy will transition from Sinclair to UD to continue their education. The academy eases the transition between Sinclair College and UD and helps remove financial hurdles that might exist for some students.

After move-in day on Friday, the University will welcome students at convocation Tuesday, August 22nd in the RecPlex.

At Cedarville University, officials expect to welcome another record-setting enrollment with nearly 4,000 students this year. It will be Cedarville’s 11th consecutive record enrollment.

The University is anticipating nearly 1,000 freshmen and transfer students for the start of its “Getting Started” weekend on Friday. Students will move into their residence halls and prepare for the 2017-18 academic year.

Classes begin on Wednesday, August 23rd. Cedarville’s annual Fall Bible Conference begins the new year with sessions beginning August 21.