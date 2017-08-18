Neighbors are calling on Huber Heights church to move cell phone tower project

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A proposed T-Mobile cell tower is drawing opposition from community members in Huber Heights.

A year long legal battle and community push back has Huber Heights city leaders with their hands tied. Now a group of concerned citizens are appealing to a church to try and stop it.

T-Mobile and a development group called Eco-Site is planning to build a 179 foot tower behind Huber Heights Baptist Temple.

The family that lives next door to the church told 2 NEWS more than 40-percent of their land is within the fall zone, which would put restrictions on what they can do on their property.

“It was very surprising at first because of no time prior to the application being sent to the City Hall for the planning commission to review did the church reach out to the neighbors to let us know that this was even being thought about,” Huber Heights resident Leslie Liebig said.

Those opposed said they’re worried about the environmental impact and quality of life.

“That’s my one big concern. Is the lights and how much is going to be admitted on my property and also the noise from the cell tower? How much noise is going to be coming off the cell tower,” resident Eve Navarro wondered.

“It’s unfair that the church can profit from the tower and still dictate what the neighbors can do with their property,” resident Steve Zbinden said.

Huber Heights planning commission initially voted against the tower back in June 2016, but the developer and T-Mobile sued the city over the decision claiming a service gap in coverage in that area and along I-70. Monday City Council delayed a vote to settle the lawsuit for fear of losing the court battle, because of the telecommunication act.

Residents are now hoping the developer will move the tower to a more centralized location on the church’s property; away from their property line.

2 NEWS reached out to Eco-Site, Huber Heights Baptist Temple and T-Mobile and they all declined to comment on the project.

Council plans to further discuss the issue at their next work session and council meeting.