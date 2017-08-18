Ohio jobless rate rises in July from previous month

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State officials say Ohio’s unemployment rate rose in July from the previous month and remains higher than the U.S. rate, which fell last month.

The state unemployment rate rose from 5 percent in June to 5.2 percent last month. Ohio’s unemployment rate in July 2016 was 4.9 percent.

The national rate was 4.3 percent in July compared with 4.4 percent in June and 4.9 percent in July 2016.

The state Department of Job and Family Services says Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 1,600 from June to July.

Job gains in leisure and hospitality, financial activities and information sectors surpassed losses in other services, professional and business services and educational and health services. There were job losses in the construction and manufacturing sectors.

