Ohio University to allow beer sales at football games

By Published:
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio University will allow beer sales during football games starting this season.

The Columbus Dispatch reports school officials announced the new policy this week.

Officials say the decision comes after feedback from customer surveys. The state’s Division of Liquor Control must issue a permit before suds can flow at Peden Stadium during Bobcat home games.

Beer won’t be sold on the student side of the stadium, but that won’t prohibit students from taking beer to their seats. Beer has been sold the previous three seasons in areas exclusive to university donors. The school will add an alcohol-free zone for fans.

Ohio’s five other Mid-American Conference schools sell beer during football games.

Ohio State University raised $1.1 million after it began selling beer throughout Ohio Stadium last season.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s