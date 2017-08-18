PHOTOS: Police looking for 3 suspects in cigarette theft

By Published: Updated:

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Brookville are looking for three suspects in an early morning robbery.

Police say three women went into the Speedway gas station in the 900 block of Arlington Road around 1:30 am Friday.

One of the women distracted the clerk while the other two went into the storage room and made off with a large number of cigarettes.

Police say the first suspect is a black woman wearing blue scrub pants and a light blue scrub top with an unknown design. The second is a black woman wearing black shorts and a black tank top with a shirt over it. She was also wearing a blue cap with a cross on it.

The third suspect is a white woman wearing black shorts and a black shirt.

3 women steal cigarettes

Police are asking for help identifying and locating the three women. Anyone with information about the theft should contact the Brookeville Police Department at 937-833-2001.

