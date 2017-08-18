Road closed for railroad work

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A road in Vandalia will be closed August 21 and August 28 for railroad work.

CSX officials are concerned rocks from the CSX rail bridge/tunnel might break and fall into traffic while working on the bridge.

This information comes from our partners at the Vandalia Drummer.

Little York Road will be closed between Webster Street and Rip Rap Road and the project will be split up into two parts.

The first road closure will be August 21 to August 22 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and the second road closure will be August 28 to August 29 during the same time.

