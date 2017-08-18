Romano sharp as Reds beat Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — Cincinnati hit three home runs in the sixth, including a two-run shot by Adam Duvall, Sal Romano threw seven strong innings and the Reds beat R.A. Dickey and the Atlanta Braves 5-3 on Friday night.

Matt Adams’ homer in the second inning gave Atlanta a 1-0 lead that Dickey held until the four-run sixth. Duvall’s homer drove in Joey Votto, who hit a leadoff single, to give the Reds the lead.

Eugenio Suarez and Jesse Winker added back-to-back homers with one out for Cincinnati’s first three-homer inning of the season.

Romano (3-5) snapped a streak of three straight losses in August. The rookie right-hander was dominant after giving up a second-inning homer to Adams. He allowed one run and five hits in his longest of nine starts in the majors.

Tyler Flowers had a run-scoring double off Kevin Shackelford in Atlanta’s two-run eighth. With Flowers on second base, Adams just missed another homer on a drive to right field that curved foul. Shackelford walked Adams before Blake Wood ended the inning on Ozzie Albies’ fly ball to left field.

Dickey (8-8) allowed four runs and eight hits in six innings.

Billy Hamilton led off the seventh with a double to right off Rex Brothers and scored when Duvall hit into a bases-loaded double play.

Rasiel Iglesias pitched the ninth for his 23rd save in 24 chances.

The Braves wore 1974 throwback uniforms to launch their Hank Aaron Heritage Weekend. The 83-year-old Aaron and his wife, Billye, took an open-convertible ride around the field in a pregame ceremony.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: RHP Scott Feldman was placed on the 10-day DL with right knee inflammation. He will be examined in Cincinnati and could be shut down for the season. The injury affected his velocity and his ability to field his position in Thursday’s 13-10 win over the Cubs, in which he allowed five homers and six runs in 3 2/3 innings. OF Scott Schebler (strained left rotator cuff) came off the DL. … SS Zack Cozart was hit by a pitch on his lower left leg in the seventh. Jose Peraza replaced Cozart in the bottom of the inning.

Braves: OF Danny Santana (left quad strain) was placed on the 10-day DL. IF Micah Johnson was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett. … Manager Brian Snitker said OF Matt Kemp (right hamstring strain) should come off the DL on Saturday after having no problems with an extensive workout.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Robert Stephenson (0-4, 6.64) is expected to come off the DL to start on Saturday night. Stephenson went on the DL with a bruised right shoulder on Aug. 6.

Braves: RHP Julio Teheran (7-10, 4.98) is 3-2 with a 3.62 ERA in six starts against the Reds. He allowed seven runs and 11 hits in five innings in a 13-8 win at the Reds on June 4.