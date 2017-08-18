Safety Exchange Zones facilitate buying and selling items

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Dayton Police told 2 NEWS in the last month, they’ve had 4 app-related robberies in just the Dayton area.

Dayton Police Investigator, Brian Johns, says safety zones are places where people can meet to buy and sell items at these locations.

“As opposed to going somewhere where they’re not familiar with and meeting someone they don’t know it can be a robbery or not,” Johns said. “All police stations in the city of Dayton have a thing called safe exchange zone.”

Dayton police have 4 locations where you can safely buy and sell items from the Internet.

Johns says the concept is simple.

“Most people if they’re a bad person or trying to do a robbery they’re not going to come to a police station and do that,” Johns says.

He understands people are looking to make convenient sales, but wants them to think about their safety.

“You just can’t go to a strange area and pull into an alley way and meet a total stranger. I understand making the sale of your item is important to you financially but it’s not worth getting hurt over.”

If you don’t use a safe exchange zone and you get robbed, police say it isn’t that easy to track the suspects down.

“These apps and stuff it’s really kinda of hard to track I mean you can have a bogus email address, put an ad out there on Letgo or OfferUp and it’s pretty difficult to track who is posting that but just be aware of that.”

Here is a map of the four safe exchange zones:

