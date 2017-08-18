School district offers parents option to keep kids at home during eclipse

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – With the solar eclipse quickly approaching school districts are taking different approaches.

Xenia and Dayton Christian school districts will be closed on Monday, while Kettering City Schools is offering parents the option of keeping their kids at home, early dismissal or just a regular day of school.

Kettering Fairmont High School Principal Tyler Alexander says they’re going to run a regular day of classes on Monday. They are however going to take some precautions including not allowing students to change classes outdoors and covering all windows and doors to prevent students from going outside during the eclipse.

“We recognize that there is an educational component to the solar eclipse but my number one priority is students safety and we believe that these precautions that are in place plus the option that we’ve given the parents to keep their child at home whether they believe it will not be safe here or they want their child to view the eclipse with them they have the option to do that,” Alexander said.

He said they will also be taking some measures to keep athletes safe.

“Students that are participating in outdoor events the students will not be outdoors for warm-ups, for practice or competition until after 4 PM,” Alexander said.

The district plans to stream the eclipse live through their close circuit television system on campus and provide teachers with materials to share with students.